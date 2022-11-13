German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final

The German Consul General congratulates Pakistan for making it to final of the T20 WC.

Says will wear a green shirt to support Pakistan today.

Pakistan will play England in the final today.

The German Consul General in Karachi will support the Pakistan national team in the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup final against England today, Geo News reported Sunday.



The Babar Azam-led side will take on England in the mega-event's decider in a bid to lift the T20 World Cup trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Dr Rüdiger Lutz, Consul General of the German Consulate, Karachi, will wear a green shirt to express solidarity with the Men in Green playing the final versus England today at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Congratulations to Pakistan for reaching the final of the Twenty20 World Cup. Great job. Great success. We wish you all the success in the final. Pakistan Zindabaad," said the German Consul General.

Dr Lutz turns out to be a fan of the Pakistan cricket team. He hopes that Pakistan will lift the T20 World Cup trophy. He said he would wear a green T-shirt to watch the final of the mega cricket event.



Washout feared as rain threat looms

England and Pakistan's staff will be poring over weather charts as well as tactics in the lead-up to the final, with a gloomy forecast threatening to scupper the decider.

Heavy rain is expected in Melbourne on Sunday and also on reserve day [Monday] as a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon continues to drench much of eastern Australia.

The tournament has already seen a slew of Super 12 matches washed out, though the semi-finals passed without disruption in Sydney and Adelaide.

While the forecast could put a dampener on the crowd at the MCG, organisers will plough ahead with the starting time of 1pm (PST) on Sunday and hope each side can squeeze 10 overs in, the minimum required for the final.

If forced to reschedule, the match would start at 9am (PST) on Monday.

Additional time will also be provided to complete the match on the reserve day if rain disrupts the finale.