Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings

England skipper Jos Buttler and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) awaits the most-anticipated match as the clock ticks on the historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final between Pakistan and England today (Sunday).



The two sides will be packed with star power when they clash in the T20 World Cup decider. But before that, lets take a look at how deep the sides' batting and bowling ranks run.

Pakistan dominate the top of the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with star openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, but England’s renowned depth is revealed by having more batters in the top 100.

Young gun Mohammad Haris is on track to push into that top bracket on the back of his impressive T20 World Cup for Pakistan, while England's Ben Stokes has famously shown he can make an impact on the biggest of stages, despite a lowly batting and bowling ranking.

Preview

Pakistan’s pace attack is expected to play a key role in deciding the T20 World Cup final but England speedster Sam Curran is the only quick from both teams in the top 10 of the T20I Bowling Rankings.

Curran and Pakistan quick Shaheen Afridi each have 10 wickets at the T20 World Cup, while England will hope to have the express-paced Mark Wood available to add to his nine wickets so far.

England also have the highest-ranked spinner in Adil Rashid, though Shadab Khan has arguably been the lead turner at the tournament with 10 wickets for Pakistan.

Have a look at the rankings:

T20I Batting Rankings

2:Mohammad Rizwan (Pak)

4: Babar Azam (Pak)

13: Jos Buttler (Eng)

35: Alex Hales (Eng)

42: Moeen Ali (Eng)

51: Iftikhar Ahmed (Pak)

74: Shan Masood (Pak)

75: Harry Brook (Eng)

83: Liam Livingstone (Eng)

136: Phil Salt (Eng)

139: Mohammad Haris (Pak)

172: Mohammad Nawaz (Pak)

182: Shadab Khan (Pak)

212: Ben Stokes (Eng)

England's top-order batter Dawid Malan is ranked 6 and hoping to be available for the Final after missing the semi-final due to injury.

T20I Bowling Rankings

7: Sam Curran (Eng)

8: Adil Rashid (Eng)

18: Haris Rauf (PAK)

19: Shadab Khan (PAK)

22: Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

28: Mohammad Wasim (PAK)

33: Chris Woakes (Eng)

43: Naseem Shah (Pak)

48: Chris Jordan (Eng)

53: Mohammad Nawaz (Pak)

126: Liam Livingstone (Eng)

201: Ben Stokes (Eng)

England quick Mark Wood is ranked 25 and hoping to be available for the Final after missing the semi-final due to injury.

