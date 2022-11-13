 
sports
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

England skipper Jos Buttler and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File
England skipper Jos Buttler and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) awaits the most-anticipated match as the clock ticks on the historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final between Pakistan and England today (Sunday). 

The two sides will be packed with star power when they clash in the T20 World Cup decider. But before that, lets take a look at how deep the sides' batting and bowling ranks run.

Pakistan dominate the top of the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with star openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, but England’s renowned depth is revealed by having more batters in the top 100.

Young gun Mohammad Haris is on track to push into that top bracket on the back of his impressive T20 World Cup for Pakistan, while England's Ben Stokes has famously shown he can make an impact on the biggest of stages, despite a lowly batting and bowling ranking.

Preview

Pakistan’s pace attack is expected to play a key role in deciding the T20 World Cup final but England speedster Sam Curran is the only quick from both teams in the top 10 of the T20I Bowling Rankings.

Curran and Pakistan quick Shaheen Afridi each have 10 wickets at the T20 World Cup, while England will hope to have the express-paced Mark Wood available to add to his nine wickets so far.

England also have the highest-ranked spinner in Adil Rashid, though Shadab Khan has arguably been the lead turner at the tournament with 10 wickets for Pakistan.

Have a look at the rankings:

T20I Batting Rankings

  • 2:Mohammad Rizwan (Pak)
  • 4: Babar Azam (Pak)
  • 13: Jos Buttler (Eng)
  • 35: Alex Hales (Eng)
  • 42: Moeen Ali (Eng)
  • 51: Iftikhar Ahmed (Pak)
  • 74: Shan Masood (Pak)
  • 75: Harry Brook (Eng)
  • 83: Liam Livingstone (Eng)
  • 136: Phil Salt (Eng)
  • 139: Mohammad Haris (Pak)
  • 172: Mohammad Nawaz (Pak)
  • 182: Shadab Khan (Pak)
  • 212: Ben Stokes (Eng)

England's top-order batter Dawid Malan is ranked 6 and hoping to be available for the Final after missing the semi-final due to injury.

T20I Bowling Rankings

  • 7: Sam Curran (Eng)
  • 8: Adil Rashid (Eng)
  • 18: Haris Rauf (PAK)
  • 19: Shadab Khan (PAK)
  • 22: Shaheen Afridi (PAK)
  • 28: Mohammad Wasim (PAK)
  • 33: Chris Woakes (Eng)
  • 43: Naseem Shah (Pak)
  • 48: Chris Jordan (Eng)
  • 53: Mohammad Nawaz (Pak)
  • 126: Liam Livingstone (Eng)
  • 201: Ben Stokes (Eng)

England quick Mark Wood is ranked 25 and hoping to be available for the Final after missing the semi-final due to injury.

T20I All-Rounder Rankings

  • 6: Moeen Ali (ENG)
  • 15: Shadab Khan (Pak)
  • 17: Liam Livingstone (ENG)
  • 20: Mohammad Nawaz (Pak)

More From Sports:

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final
Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar

Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar
T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%

T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%
German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final

German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final
T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork

T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork
T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final

T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final
Pak vs Eng: Toss for the T20 World Cup rescheduled

Pak vs Eng: Toss for the T20 World Cup rescheduled
World Cup 2022: full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament

World Cup 2022: full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament
T20 World Cup: Where can you watch Pak vs Eng final live?

T20 World Cup: Where can you watch Pak vs Eng final live?
Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final, says Babar Azam

Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final, says Babar Azam
India thrashing 'counts for nothing' in T20 World Cup final: England skipper Jos Buttler

India thrashing 'counts for nothing' in T20 World Cup final: England skipper Jos Buttler
What was Babar Azam's message to Karachi Kings after his farewell?

What was Babar Azam's message to Karachi Kings after his farewell?