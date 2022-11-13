'High School Musical' cast members reunited in Paris

High School Musical cast members came together for a reunion sixteen years after the show's premiere on the Disney channel.



On November 12, director Kenny Ortega took to Instagram and surprise his followers and High School Musical fans by posting a picture of several of its cast members at the Dream It Convention in Paris.

According to Enews, the picture had female lead Vanessa Hudgens posing with former co-stars Corbin Bleu, Bart Johnson and Lucas Grabe. Ortega captioned the picture with the hashtag, "#hsmforever."

Drew Seeley, the singing voice for Zac Efron's character, also posted a picture with the four actors and Ortega at the convention with the caption, "Like no time has passed. #HSM reunion in Paris."

The outlet reports that the nostalgic gathering got one fan writing, "Okay, now I'm freaking out!" and another commenting, "This is so epic! It's amazing to see you guys together after all these years."

This isn't the first time that the original cast got together. Back in 2020 Vanessa, Lucas, Corbin, Monique Coleman, and Ashley Tisdale were reunited on Zoom owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Zac Efron was notably absent, as in the present event.

Corbin, Monique, Lucas and Bart, along with Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh are all set to reprise their roles for High School Musical 4: The Reunion. Zach Efron and Vanessa Hudgens won't reprise their roles.









