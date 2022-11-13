Pak vs Eng: Play with attacking mindset, Imran Khan's advice to Pakistan for T20 World Cup final

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP

Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan on Sunday advised the Men in Green to play with an attacking mindset against England in the final T20 World Cup show.

Pakistan are ready to take on the English team at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Green Shirts will bat first after England chose to field first by winning the toss.

Taking to Twitter, Khan — who led Pakistan to its first-ever World Cup victory in 1992 — told the Pakistan team to enjoy the final match.

"My msg [message] to Pak [Pakistan]cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final and don't get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents," he said.



The PTI chief wished good luck to the players and said that the nation is praying for their success.

Both teams are eyeing the World Cup title for the second time. Pakistan, the 2009 champions, have had a charmed tournament since being pushed to the brink of elimination by Zimbabwe, with the Netherlands helping them into the semi-finals by eliminating South Africa.

England, the reigning 50-overs world champions, are also looking to win a second global T20 title after their 2010 triumph and to build on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who transformed the team into a white-ball juggernaut.