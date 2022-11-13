 
sports
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Play with attacking mindset, Imran Khan's advice to Pakistan for T20 World Cup final

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP
PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP

Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan on Sunday advised the Men in Green to play with an attacking mindset against England in the final T20 World Cup show. 

Pakistan are ready to take on the English team at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Green Shirts will bat first after England chose to field first by winning the toss

Taking to Twitter, Khan — who led Pakistan to its first-ever World Cup victory in 1992 — told the Pakistan team to enjoy the final match. 

"My msg [message] to Pak [Pakistan]cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final and don't get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents," he said. 

The PTI chief wished good luck to the players and said that the nation is praying for their success. 

Both teams are eyeing the World Cup title for the second time. Pakistan, the 2009 champions, have had a charmed tournament since being pushed to the brink of elimination by Zimbabwe, with the Netherlands helping them into the semi-finals by eliminating South Africa.

England, the reigning 50-overs world champions, are also looking to win a second global T20 title after their 2010 triumph and to build on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who transformed the team into a white-ball juggernaut.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final

Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: England win toss, put Pakistan to bat first in final T20 World Cup clash

Pak vs Eng: England win toss, put Pakistan to bat first in final T20 World Cup clash
Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson

Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson
All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings

Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings
Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar

Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar
T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%

T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%
German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final

German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final
T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork

T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork
T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final

T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final
Pak vs Eng: Toss for the T20 World Cup rescheduled

Pak vs Eng: Toss for the T20 World Cup rescheduled
World Cup 2022: full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament

World Cup 2022: full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament