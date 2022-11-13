 
sports
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: England win toss, put Pakistan to bat first in final T20 World Cup clash

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

England captain Jos Buttler (centre right) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (centre left) during the toss of the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on November 13, 2022. — Twitter/PCB
England captain Jos Buttler (centre right) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (centre left) during the toss of the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on November 13, 2022. — Twitter/PCB 

MELBOURNE: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss Sunday and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the final clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. 

The Green Shirts are facing the Englishmen at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will start at 1pm (PST). 

Both sides are unchanged for the final match of the multi-nation tournament.

Remaining confident after the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the team is aiming to keep the momentum going — that it attained after winning four consecutive matches.

Babar noted that had he won the toss, he would have also opted to bowl first.

"We'll try to put runs on the board and put pressure on [England]. The way the team is playing is outstanding," he added. 

The weather — which posed a major threat to the tournament's final — has improved in Melbourne. The chance of rain has reduced from 95% to 46% before the highly-anticipated clash.

A minimum of 10 overs per side are needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stages. If the match starts on Sunday but isn't finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

The final comes 30 years after Imran Khan's Pakistan beat England to win the 50-overs World Cup, the country's first global white-ball title — and this tournament has several similarities to the 1992 tournament.

In light of this, Babar's team may feel it is their destiny to deliver a trophy.

"Of course, the similarities are (there)," Babar told reporters of 1992 final.

"But we will try to win the trophy as it is an honour for me to lead this team, especially on this big ground."

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Play with attacking mindset, Imran Khan's advice to Pakistan for T20 World Cup final

Pak vs Eng: Play with attacking mindset, Imran Khan's advice to Pakistan for T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final

Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson

Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson
All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings

Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings
Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar

Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar
T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%

T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%
German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final

German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final
T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork

T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork
T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final

T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final
Pak vs Eng: Toss for the T20 World Cup rescheduled

Pak vs Eng: Toss for the T20 World Cup rescheduled
World Cup 2022: full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament

World Cup 2022: full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament