Pak vs Eng: England win toss, put Pakistan to bat first in final T20 World Cup clash

England captain Jos Buttler (centre right) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (centre left) during the toss of the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on November 13, 2022. — Twitter/PCB

MELBOURNE: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss Sunday and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the final clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

The Green Shirts are facing the Englishmen at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will start at 1pm (PST).

Both sides are unchanged for the final match of the multi-nation tournament.

Remaining confident after the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the team is aiming to keep the momentum going — that it attained after winning four consecutive matches.

Babar noted that had he won the toss, he would have also opted to bowl first.

"We'll try to put runs on the board and put pressure on [England]. The way the team is playing is outstanding," he added.

The weather — which posed a major threat to the tournament's final — has improved in Melbourne. The chance of rain has reduced from 95% to 46% before the highly-anticipated clash.

A minimum of 10 overs per side are needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stages. If the match starts on Sunday but isn't finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

The final comes 30 years after Imran Khan's Pakistan beat England to win the 50-overs World Cup, the country's first global white-ball title — and this tournament has several similarities to the 1992 tournament.



In light of this, Babar's team may feel it is their destiny to deliver a trophy.

"Of course, the similarities are (there)," Babar told reporters of 1992 final.

"But we will try to win the trophy as it is an honour for me to lead this team, especially on this big ground."

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.