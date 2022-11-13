 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn says every man attends spiritual preaching session after marriage

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Ajay Devgn says every man attends spiritual preaching session after marriage
Ajay Devgn says every man attends spiritual preaching session after marriage

Ajay Devgn and Kapil Sharma talked about each other's wedding dates in Ajay's recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ajay said that every man attends a spiritual preaching session after his marriage, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ajay asked Kapil about what happened on his wedding date, December 12. Kapil asnwered, "Subah hui thi, dopahar hui thi, fir raat thi (it was morning, noon and then night that day).”

When Ajay was asked about his wedding date, February 24, Ajay replied, "Main satsang kar raha tha (I was attending a spiritual preaching).” As Kapil said that it was Ajay's wedding day, he said, "Ek hi baat hai, shadi ke baad har aadmi satsang hi karta hai (its the same thing, every man attends a spiritual preaching session after marriage).”

Ajay Devgn will be seen next in Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Rajkummar Rao reveals he was supposed to play the lead in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Rajkummar Rao reveals he was supposed to play the lead in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'
Arbaaz Khan says he was bothered to be called Salman Khan's brother

Arbaaz Khan says he was bothered to be called Salman Khan's brother
Ranveer Singh recalls once a big producer set his dog on him for fun

Ranveer Singh recalls once a big producer set his dog on him for fun
Rajkummar Rao reveals his first pay and what he did with it

Rajkummar Rao reveals his first pay and what he did with it

Boman Irani about 'Uunchai': 'I had to decline the role due to personal issues'

Boman Irani about 'Uunchai': 'I had to decline the role due to personal issues'
Akshay Kumar thinks Bollywood needs to ‘dismantle’ the existing system

Akshay Kumar thinks Bollywood needs to ‘dismantle’ the existing system

Amitabh Bachchan feels reluctant to go to filmmaker Rakesh Kumar's funeral

Amitabh Bachchan feels reluctant to go to filmmaker Rakesh Kumar's funeral
Parineeti Chopra had 'once-in-a-lifetime blessing' while shooting 'Uunchai': See pics

Parineeti Chopra had 'once-in-a-lifetime blessing' while shooting 'Uunchai': See pics
Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gilani speak up in support of 'Joyland'

Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gilani speak up in support of 'Joyland'
Oscar contender film 'Joyland' banned by censor board

Oscar contender film 'Joyland' banned by censor board
Akshay Kumar says he will be applying 'very soon' for Indian passport application

Akshay Kumar says he will be applying 'very soon' for Indian passport application
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' off the mark with a decent opening day collection

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' off the mark with a decent opening day collection