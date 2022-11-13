Ajay Devgn says every man attends spiritual preaching session after marriage

Ajay Devgn and Kapil Sharma talked about each other's wedding dates in Ajay's recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ajay said that every man attends a spiritual preaching session after his marriage, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ajay asked Kapil about what happened on his wedding date, December 12. Kapil asnwered, "Subah hui thi, dopahar hui thi, fir raat thi (it was morning, noon and then night that day).”

When Ajay was asked about his wedding date, February 24, Ajay replied, "Main satsang kar raha tha (I was attending a spiritual preaching).” As Kapil said that it was Ajay's wedding day, he said, "Ek hi baat hai, shadi ke baad har aadmi satsang hi karta hai (its the same thing, every man attends a spiritual preaching session after marriage).”

Ajay Devgn will be seen next in Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.