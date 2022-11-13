Varun Dhawan is the most curious guy I have ever met, says Amar Kaushik

 
Amar Kaushik, director of Bhediya, shared in a recent interview that Varun Dhawan is the most curious guy he has ever met in his life, as reported by PinkVilla.

Amar called Varun Dhawan a curious, enthusiastic, and passionate person and revealed that he is the first person to call him every morning with various new ideas about the film.

Amar says, "Varun is the most curious guy I've ever met. Not just in the industry, but in my entire life. He is the first person to call me every morning. He will constantly ask questions about his character, like - 'Can we do this, can we do that.'"

He further added, "He is the most enthusiastic person I've ever met. And he is the most passionate actor I've worked with, so far."

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Bhediya in which Varun and Amar will be working together.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.

