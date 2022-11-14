Rana Sanaullah to be discharged today after getting pacemaker

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had a pacemaker installed at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Rawalpindi as he was suffering from an irregular heartbeat, The News reported.

Sanaullah, who was admitted to the AFIC last week with a complaint of chest discomfort and irregular heartbeat, is set to be discharged from the hospital later today (Monday).

The pacemaker is functioning accurately and installation of the medical device has helped in considerable improvement of cardiac functioning of the minister, doctors told The News on Sunday, adding he will lead a normal life and work as usual.



The PML-N leader, who is 67 years of age, underwent cardiac surgery 19 years ago in a Lahore hospital.

On November 12, Sanaullah said that he is on the road to recovery after health procedures.

"To all those well-wishers who are concerned about my health after viewing my picture at the hospital, I am absolutely fine," the minister said in an audio message.



"I had heart surgery almost 20 years ago in 2004. For patients like me, some minor procedures and a general checkup are essential every two to three years."

Sanaullah has been elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly from Faisalabad five times. He held high-ranking ministries in different tenures of the PML-N.

The interior minister, who is also the party's Punjab president, has served as a staunch member of the then-opposition during the PTI government in the National Assembly.