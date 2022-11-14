 
Akshay Kumar says Bollywood should learn from Hollywood films

Akshay Kumar talked about the recent constant failure of Bollywood films in a recent interview and shared that Bollywood should learn from Hollywood about producing better content, as reported by Times Of India.

Akshay said that audiences expect more and better content from Bollywood actors and filmmakers and they should take notes from Hollywood films to fulfil audiences' content needs.

Akshay said, "Look at Hollywood, what kind of movies they’re bringing. It’s Marvel movies where everyone comes together and people want to see that.”

He further added, "They (audiences) want to experience and enjoy. The audience wants a story and much more. They don’t want to just give their money, they want value for it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu. Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles. The film released in theatres on October 25, 2022.

