 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Rajkummar Rao says he wants a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Rajkummar Rao says he wants a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill
Rajkummar Rao says he wants a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill

Rajkummar Rao talked about his family plans and shared that he wants a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill on Shehnaaz's chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill started a new chat show on her youtube channel and invited Rajkummar Rao as the first guest on her show where he talked about his family plans.

When asked about his plans to have a baby, Rajkummar said, "When am I having a baby? Even my parents don't ask me this. To be honest, I have not thought about it Shehnaaz. I just feel like I am still a small kid.” To which Shehnaaz replied, "It is okay, koi baat nhi, Acha theek hai jab mann kare tab kar lena. (Have baby when you want to have).”

Raj further added, "Meri beti ho, toh mai chahta hoon aap jaisi ho, ek dam bindaas, sweet, simple, sundar and talented (If I have a daughter, I want her to be like you, carefree, sweet, simple, beautiful)."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Monica, O My Darling which was released on Netflix on November 11. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' shows immense growth on Day 3

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' shows immense growth on Day 3
Adnan Sami says he will 'expose the reality' of Pakistan

Adnan Sami says he will 'expose the reality' of Pakistan

Arbaaz Khan says the age difference in his relationship with Giorgia Andriani is humongous

Arbaaz Khan says the age difference in his relationship with Giorgia Andriani is humongous
Akshay Kumar says Bollywood should learn from Hollywood films

Akshay Kumar says Bollywood should learn from Hollywood films
Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par boy makes a comeback

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par boy makes a comeback

Aamir Khan to turn into a producer for upcoming film 'Champions'

Aamir Khan to turn into a producer for upcoming film 'Champions'
Ranveer Singh calls cinema a ‘unifying’ force

Ranveer Singh calls cinema a ‘unifying’ force

Kajol initially refused to do 'Salaam Venky': Here's why

Kajol initially refused to do 'Salaam Venky': Here's why
Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni suffers cardiac arrest, critical condition

Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni suffers cardiac arrest, critical condition

Aamir Khan announces a break from acting, says he wants to spend time with family and friends

Aamir Khan announces a break from acting, says he wants to spend time with family and friends

Actor Sunil Shende passes away in Mumbai

Actor Sunil Shende passes away in Mumbai
Salaam Venky trailer-A moving tale of a mom and her terminally ill son

Salaam Venky trailer-A moving tale of a mom and her terminally ill son