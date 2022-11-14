Rajkummar Rao says he wants a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill

Rajkummar Rao talked about his family plans and shared that he wants a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill on Shehnaaz's chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill started a new chat show on her youtube channel and invited Rajkummar Rao as the first guest on her show where he talked about his family plans.

When asked about his plans to have a baby, Rajkummar said, "When am I having a baby? Even my parents don't ask me this. To be honest, I have not thought about it Shehnaaz. I just feel like I am still a small kid.” To which Shehnaaz replied, "It is okay, koi baat nhi, Acha theek hai jab mann kare tab kar lena. (Have baby when you want to have).”

Raj further added, "Meri beti ho, toh mai chahta hoon aap jaisi ho, ek dam bindaas, sweet, simple, sundar and talented (If I have a daughter, I want her to be like you, carefree, sweet, simple, beautiful)."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Monica, O My Darling which was released on Netflix on November 11. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.