Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Imran Khan's politics revolves around an ‘appointment’: FM Bilawal

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk
  • FM Bilawal slams PTI Chairman Imran Khan for “unnecessary politics” on army chief's appointment.
  • "Imran Khan's politics revolves around an appointment since the beginning,” says the foreign minister. 
  • Pakistan is now out of the default threat, claims FM Bilawal.

KARACHI: Berating PTI Chairman Imran Khan for “unnecessary politics” on the appointment of the next army chief, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that his politics has revolved around that appointment since the beginning.

He made the remarks while addressing a program organised to celebrate 75 liver transplants by Dow University of Health Sciences at their Ojha campus.

The foreign minister said that none of our allies or anybody else should speak about such things in public meetings amid the prevailing economic situation.

He maintained that the coalition government was taking measures to steer the country out of economic challenges. Pakistan is now out of the default threat, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal extended congratulations and best wishes to Dow University of Health Sciences on celebrating the successful establishment of liver transplant services in the city.

“We can strengthen our healthcare system and improve the delivery of healthcare by joining hands with well-trained human resources; the upbringing of the healthcare system and its successful conveyance to the common man has always been our priority,” he added.

Earlier, Chairman PPP inaugurated a new OPD Complex comprising four blocks constructed at a cost of Rs500 million. He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Oncology Unit Foundation and planted a tree. 

