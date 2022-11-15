Rajkumar Rao, Patralekhaa celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for almost ten years before getting married

Actor Rajkumar Rao is celebrating his first wedding anniversary today with wife Patralekhaa.

On this special occasion, the Ludo actor posted a video on his Instagram which had unseen photos of their wedding. It also had pictures from their Paris trip and some dancing videos.

Rao posted the video with a lovely caption that read: “Celebrating one year of Love, Honour, and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love.”

Rajkumar added Elvis Presley’s priceless track Can’t Help Falling in Love in the background of the video.



Many of the Bollywood celebrities commented down on the video including Neha Dhupia, who wrote: “Happy anniversary u guys… Love and more love” whereas Sikandar Kher wrote: “Happy anniversary you two!”

Moreover, Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, Tahira Kashyap, Shruti Hasaan, Mukesh Chhabra, Anushka Ranjan and many more commented on the post.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa, who also starred together in Hansal Mehta’s CityLights, tied the knot last year on November 15th after dating for almost 10 years. Their wedding ceremony’s started off with a beautiful white-themed engagement ceremony, reports PinkVilla.