Amitabh Bachchan chose Jaya Bachchan because of her ‘long hair’

Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are a decade old couple in B-town. They are often seen throwing wholesome compliments at each other that are highly adored by their fans. In upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the veteran actor is seen complimenting a contestant’s long hair, followed by a revelation of how he chose Jaya Bachchan because of her long hair.

The promo shared on channel’s Instagram account shows Amitabh Bachchan praising and requesting a participant to open her hair for the audience, followed by him recalling how he fell for Jaya because of her hair. He said, “Humne apni patni se byaah ek iss wajah se kiya tha kyuki unke baal kaafi lambi the (I married her because she had very long hair)." As he said this, the audience broke into applause.


Amitabh and Jaya are seen together in many films. Some of them include Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and Kabhi Kahushi Kabhie Gham.

On the work front, Amitabh’s new film Uunchai is gradually succeeding in theatres.

