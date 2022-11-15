 
Karan Johar reveals he was used to getting called 'pansy'

Karan Johar reveals he was used to getting called 'pansy'

Karan Johar talked about facing body image issues in a recent interview with Twinkle Khanna and revealed that he used to get called 'pansy' in childhood, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Karan Johar shared that being 'pansy' was not his identity and the reason he wears baggy clothes is his insecurity due to facing body image issues. Karan revealed that he was often called ‘Pansy from Green Lawns High School’ or ‘pansy from HR College.’

Karan said, "That wasn’t my identity you know and that’s what it had become. When I entered college from school I realised I had to wear ‘manly clothes.’ I cannot wear stuff that I want to wear. I’ll wear check shirts, jeans and sneakers so that I can fit in."

He further added, "Now I have made it a thing where I wear these oversized clothes, but I actually can’t bear any tight thing, a t-shirt, shirt bothers me to no end.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release in February next year.

