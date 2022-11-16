Terrorist gunned down, two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire in Bajaur

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

ISPR says cross fire took place on the night of November 15-16.

Weapon, ammunition also recovered from killed terrorist.

Security forces are carrying out sanitisation of area.

A terrorist was gunned down while two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire that took place between the security forces and terrorists in the general area of Hilal Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur District.

The military’s media wing said that the crossfire took place on the night of November 15-16.

“During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” the ISPR said.

It added that the terrorist was actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

The military’s media wing also shared that 33-year-old Naik Taj Muhammad, a resident of Kohat, and 30-year-old Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Malakand), were martyred while fighting gallantly.

The security forces are carrying out sanitisation of the area to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.