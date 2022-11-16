 
sports
Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in Rawalpindi Express

Umair Jaswal (L) and Shoaib Akhtar. — Instagram/Twitter
KARACHI: The lead character former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's biopic 'Rawalpindi Express' will be played by the country's pop singer and actor Umair Jaswal.

Akhtar has been referred to as Rawalpindi Express since the start of his career for his speedy bowling action and ability to deliver brutal bouncers with batters fearing to stand on the crease as he bowled.

The 47-year-old former right-arm pacer is a record-holder for bowling the fastest delivery — 161.3 kph — to be bowled in cricket's history.

The singer-turned-actor who will be playing Shoaib's character announced the development on his Instagram.

"I'm honoured to play the living legend, Mr. Shoaib Akhtar on the big screen in Rawalpindi Express. With Allah’s blessings may we succeed in our endeavours. We look forward to bringing to you a first of its kind biopic film worthy of worldwide recognition," Jaswal wrote in his caption.

Earlier in July, the former pacer announced that a biopic will be produced about his life's journey.

“Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. The first foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar,” the former pacer had tweeted.

Akhtar's biopic will be the first foreign film about a Pakistani sports personality and will be released on November 16 next year.

Muhammad Faraz Qaiser and Qaiser Nawaz are directors of the biopic.

Before retirement in 2011 following the ODI World Cup, the fast bowler represented Pakistan in 224 international matches and claimed 444 wickets.

