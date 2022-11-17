 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan win fans hearts with 'crackling chemistry'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Deepika, Kartik win fans hearts with crackling chemistry
Deepika, Kartik win fans hearts with 'crackling chemistry'

Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan made a stunning appearance at an awards show on Wednesday, and their duo posed for pictures taking the internet by storm.

Deepika wore a white tulle skirt with a monochromatic shirt and made entry to the venue when Kartik welcomed her with a warm smile, and then both posed for pictures together, PinkVilla reported.

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan win fans hearts with crackling chemistry

The picture is going viral on the internet, and everyone is in awe with the crackling chemistry between Kartik and Deepika. Fans have also speculated that Deepika is confirmed to play the lead role against Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.

However, the Aashiqui franchise makers have not officially confirmed the inclusion of Deepika in the upcoming third sequel.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller film Pathaan with opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan.

More From Showbiz:

Suniel Shetty claims Kartik isn't replacing Akshay Kumar in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty claims Kartik isn't replacing Akshay Kumar in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' experiences another growth on Day 5

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' experiences another growth on Day 5
Sooraj Barjatiya says people didn't like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' initially

Sooraj Barjatiya says people didn't like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' initially
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says audiences are more interested in celebs' dating lives than their movies

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says audiences are more interested in celebs' dating lives than their movies
Karan Johar says matchmaking in Bollywood is his 'agenda'

Karan Johar says matchmaking in Bollywood is his 'agenda'
Akshay Kumar feels fortunate to play Jaswant Singh Gill in upcoming biopic

Akshay Kumar feels fortunate to play Jaswant Singh Gill in upcoming biopic
Suniel Shetty will try to bring Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty will try to bring Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Vicky Kaushal announces the film's OTT release featuring Karan Johar: Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal announces the film's OTT release featuring Karan Johar: Govinda Naam Mera
Censor board allows screening of Oscar-nominated film Joyland after cutting some scenes

Censor board allows screening of Oscar-nominated film Joyland after cutting some scenes
Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab receives another Grammy nomination

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab receives another Grammy nomination
Suniel Shetty wants to get Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty wants to get Akshay Kumar back in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Ranveer Singh’s shocking revelations about ‘casting couch’ in the entertainment industry

Ranveer Singh’s shocking revelations about ‘casting couch’ in the entertainment industry