Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan win fans hearts with 'crackling chemistry'

Deepika, Kartik win fans hearts with 'crackling chemistry'

Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan made a stunning appearance at an awards show on Wednesday, and their duo posed for pictures taking the internet by storm.

Deepika wore a white tulle skirt with a monochromatic shirt and made entry to the venue when Kartik welcomed her with a warm smile, and then both posed for pictures together, PinkVilla reported.

The picture is going viral on the internet, and everyone is in awe with the crackling chemistry between Kartik and Deepika. Fans have also speculated that Deepika is confirmed to play the lead role against Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.

However, the Aashiqui franchise makers have not officially confirmed the inclusion of Deepika in the upcoming third sequel.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller film Pathaan with opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan.