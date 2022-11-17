Sania Mirza keeps fans guessing about divorce rumours with solo picture

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagram

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has kept her fans guessing by posting a solo picture from "fun times" in Dubai amid reports that the Indian star and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have divorced.



The new post sans the slightest mention of Shoaib has given rise to speculations about the couple's divorce as both have maintained silence on the matter.



No response from Mirza over the wish from Malik on her 36th birthday also added fuel to the rumours as she neither liked nor commented on the post.

However, the athlete has shared a couple of social media posts since then.

In her latest post, Mirza shared a picture in which she is seen in a pleasant mood. The athlete is all smiles and dressed casually in the photo that she captioned:

"Fun times @globalvillageuae."

It has been just a few days since Mirza's birthday on which Malik shared a sweet throwback picture of the couple enjoying a blissful moment in each other's proximity, with social media rife with reports of divorce between the two.



The birthday wish from Malik was a sigh of relief for the fans, who have been praying for the rumours to be false but Mirza has neither liked nor replied to the post.

Several media outlets have published reports of the couple parting ways, but no confirmation has been reported from either yet. According to sources said both stars have already parted ways after tackling some of their legal issues.

However, a source close to Malik claims that the rumours of their divorce are false. The differences are part and parcel of every relationship, the source said.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

