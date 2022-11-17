India Lockdown trailer makes audience relive horrors of lockdown

India Lockdown's trailer takes people back to the days of horror

India Lockdown’s trailer was released earlier today and safe to say, it has taken audience back in the year world was turned upside down.

Visualizing the horrors of lockdown, the film focuses on stories that stayed under the ground and weren’t shown on the mainstream media. Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Ahana Kumra, Sai Tamankar, Prakash Belawadi come together in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film to relive the untold stories.





The trailer opens with people from different races of life trying to keep up with the updates of lockdown. The story revolves mainly around 4 characters, a pilot, a sex worker, a daily-wage labourer, a house-worker and mother. They are all hoping that the lockdown will end in 21 days as promised, but unfortunately, that is not what happens.

Eventually, they all have to find alternative ways to keep themselves alive. Shweta, who plays sex-worker is trying to find something which can keep her alive. The film has depicted the struggles of people who had to go through life-altering changes due to lockdown.

The film will be released on Zee5 on December, 2nd.