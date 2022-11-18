 
pakistan
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt begins consultations over army chief appointment, long march

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

PDM president Fazlur Rehman (Left), Finance minister Ishaq Dar (Centre) and PPPP president Asif Ali Zardari. The News/File
PDM president Fazlur Rehman (Left), Finance minister Ishaq Dar (Centre) and PPPP president Asif Ali Zardari. The News/File

  • The government is going to appoint the next army chief this month. 
  • The government conferred with PDM leaders about the political situation and the appointment of the army chief. 
  • Ishaq Dar-led delegation met Fazlur Rehman, Zardari and Bilawal. 

The government has started consultations with the leaders of allied parties in the ruling coalition regarding a crucial appointment of the next army chief and other issues such as the PTI's long march.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar led a PML-N delegation and held separate meetings with former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Accompanied by Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the federal finance minister conveyed to the PDM leaders the message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The leaders discussed several issues pertaining to the political and economic situation in the country. They also mulled over a strategy to tackle the PTI's long march.

Ishaq Dar first called on the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter's residence. Later, the PMLN delegation visited Zardari House to meet Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to PPP sources, the leaders discussed issues including the crucial appointment, political developments, and the Imran Khan-led long march. 

More From Pakistan:

World urged to press India against altering Kashmir demographics: FO

World urged to press India against altering Kashmir demographics: FO
Faisal Vawda claims 'three snakes' in PTI aspirants for PM's slot

Faisal Vawda claims 'three snakes' in PTI aspirants for PM's slot
Sehwan toll plaza accident kills 20, including 12 children

Sehwan toll plaza accident kills 20, including 12 children
ATC grants 12-day physical remand of suspect in Imran Khan's assassination case

ATC grants 12-day physical remand of suspect in Imran Khan's assassination case
PAC decides to end free Hajj facility for VIPs, Khuddam

PAC decides to end free Hajj facility for VIPs, Khuddam
Arshad Sharif killed in a ‘planned murder’, claims Kenya Human Rights Commission

Arshad Sharif killed in a ‘planned murder’, claims Kenya Human Rights Commission
No one has right to stage sit-in on motorways: IHC

No one has right to stage sit-in on motorways: IHC
'Judicial restraint': SC wraps up 'infructuous' plea seeking to stop Imran Khan's long march

'Judicial restraint': SC wraps up 'infructuous' plea seeking to stop Imran Khan's long march
Waqar Ahmad sought protection from Canada after Arshad Sharif's killing

Waqar Ahmad sought protection from Canada after Arshad Sharif's killing

Govt not considering 'major changes' to Army Act: Khawaja Asif

Govt not considering 'major changes' to Army Act: Khawaja Asif
LHC turns down plea for army chief appointment on seniority basis

LHC turns down plea for army chief appointment on seniority basis
Punjab rejects Centre's concerns over JIT formed to probe gun attack on Imran Khan

Punjab rejects Centre's concerns over JIT formed to probe gun attack on Imran Khan