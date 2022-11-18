Govt begins consultations over army chief appointment, long march

PDM president Fazlur Rehman (Left), Finance minister Ishaq Dar (Centre) and PPPP president Asif Ali Zardari. The News/File

The government is going to appoint the next army chief this month.

The government conferred with PDM leaders about the political situation and the appointment of the army chief.

Ishaq Dar-led delegation met Fazlur Rehman, Zardari and Bilawal.

The government has started consultations with the leaders of allied parties in the ruling coalition regarding a crucial appointment of the next army chief and other issues such as the PTI's long march.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar led a PML-N delegation and held separate meetings with former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Accompanied by Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the federal finance minister conveyed to the PDM leaders the message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The leaders discussed several issues pertaining to the political and economic situation in the country. They also mulled over a strategy to tackle the PTI's long march.

Ishaq Dar first called on the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter's residence. Later, the PMLN delegation visited Zardari House to meet Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to PPP sources, the leaders discussed issues including the crucial appointment, political developments, and the Imran Khan-led long march.