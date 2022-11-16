Imran Khan will 'sit back and watch' next army chief's appointment

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/Imran Khan/@imrankhan.pti

"Let them do what they want," Khan says.

PTI chief claims Toshakhana watch sold in Islamabad.

Khan says "good relations" to be maintained with US.

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said that his party is sitting back and watching, as the government decides to appoint the next army chief.

He took a dig at the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif alleging that the former prime minister wants to appoint someone to ensure his protection.

"Let them do what they want. Nawaz Sharif wants to appoint an army chief who will protect his interests. No army chief will go against the nation's interests," the PTI chief said commenting on the matter.

In a meeting with senior journalists in Lahore, Khan also spoke about his ongoing Toshakana saga, a day after a Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor revealed about buying Toshakana gifts — presented to the former prime minister by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman — from Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar.

The gifts also included an expensive Graff wristwatch — worth at least Rs2 billion — to him. Zahoor said that he has evidence to back his claims.

"The Toshakhana watch was sold in Islamabad and there is evidence [to prove it]," the PTI chairman said.

Speaking about the alleged cipher and his claims regarding the United States' involvement in his ouster in April following a no-confidence motion, Khan said that his statement in relation to the US was wrongly presented.

"I spoke about prioritising national interest over my own. America toppled my government, but good relations will be maintained with them due to national interest," the former premier said in meeting with journalists.

Revealing about about receiving an invitation to conduct negotiations, the PTI chairman said: "Message of negotiations is being sent to us, but we responded seeking an election date. Free and fair election has the solution to all the crises."

Khan, when speaking about PTI's long march, said that the 'Haqeeqi Azadi' movement is showing its effects.

"The nation's awareness and movement stands strongly against the imported government. Attempts to bend the nation through oppression, fascism, and by violation constitutional rights are failing," Khan said adding that the attempts to kill him and clear the way through bloodshed in the long march also fell flat.

The PTI chairman also reiterated his stance on the need for rule of law in the country to ensure progress.

"Rule of law ensures an independent nation, which take the country toward progress," Khan said during the meeting.