England's Malan says missing T20 WC final left him in tears

Cricket - Fourth Test - England Nets - The Oval, London, Britain - September 1, 2021 England's Dawid Malan during nets Action Images via Reuters. — Reuters

KARACHI: England batter Dawid Malan sobbed like a child after he was denied playing the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan, the English cricketer shared later.

Malan sustained a groin injury during England's last Super 12 clash against Sri Lanka, while pacer Mark Wood suffered a hip problem.

The two players missed the semi-final clash against India, during which England crushed the Men in Blue to qualify for the finals of the mega event.

Although Malan and Wood passed a fitness test and were given every chance to demonstrate their fitness in time for the grand final against Pakistan, head coach Matthew Mott and skipper Jos Buttler ultimately felt it was not worth taking a chance on the duo.

The left-handed batter said it was "one of the toughest days I’ve ever had as a cricketer".

"We all have tough times in our careers. Not being able to play the final was probably one of the toughest days I've ever had as a cricketer. That's what sport's like – it's cruel sometimes, " Malan said while speaking after the first ODI against Australia on Thursday.

"Understandably the decision was taken not to risk Woody and me, even though we'd done what was needed. I had a few tears that night, you never know how many World Cup finals you're going to be a part of.

"If you're just not fit and not able to do what's required, it's probably easier to take than to pass a fitness test and still be in a situation where you're still at risk, and you could still let the team down by pulling up the next day in the second over of the game chasing a ball.

"Mark and myself had a two-minute chat. We both were gutted and then said 'it's not about us anymore, it's about what the team needed'. It's in the past. We've won the World Cup, that's all that matters.

"To be fit and perform like I did [in the first ODI], it's extremely satisfying after the disappointment of last week – disappointment but also the massive excitement and elation of winning that World Cup.

"There's so much cricket coming up and I’ve got so much to play for still in my career. I still want to push myself into this squad and still want to be at the next T20 World Cup as well."

The Buttler-led side went on to beat Pakistan by five wickets after a sensational batting and bowling performance. Sam Curran and Ben Stokes starred in the mega final to bring glory home.

The pacer claimed three wickets, while Stokes smashed 52 runs off 49 balls against the green shirts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, Malan made his comeback to the side during the ODI match against Australia in the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. He smashed 134 runs off 128 balls, but it came in a losing cause as the English team lost to the Australia by six wickets.

