Friday Nov 18 2022
Pankaj Tripathi all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the former Prime Minister of India
Pankaj Tripathi, who is one of the most prominent actors in India, is all set to play the role of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his upcoming biopic named as Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye Atal.

The biopic is based on Ullekha NP’s book The untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox. The film will most likely be released next year by Christmas.

Pankaj expressed his feelings about playing the former PM’s role, said: “It's my honour to portray such a humane politician on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me.”

PM Vajpayee’s biopic was announced on June 28, 2022. Since then the audience desperately wanted to know who will be playing the role of the former prime minister.

The biopic film is going to revolve around the life journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He became the Prime Minister of India in 1996 but he had to resign from his post as his party BJP failed to gain enough support from other parties.

Later on, Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India in 1998 and 1999 correspondingly for the second and third term. He died on August 16, 2018, reports IndiaToday.

