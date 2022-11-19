 
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Sehwan mishap: Six officers suspended over negligence

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

The ill-fated is seen plunged into a pothole near the Sehwan toll plaza on the Indus Highway on November 17. Screengrab of a Geo video
The ill-fated is seen plunged into a pothole near the Sehwan toll plaza on the Indus Highway on November 17. Screengrab of a Geo video

  • Communication minister suspended six officers after Sehwan mishap. 
  • The minister formed a probe body to investigate the issue. 
  • Funeral prayers of all deceased have been offered in Khairpur. 

Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood suspended six government officers a day after 20 people were killed in a roadside accident near the Sehwan toll plaza on the Indus Highway.

A two-member probe committee was earlier formed by the minister to investigate the incident. The committee found six officers guilty of negligence. The officers include four officers of the National Highway Authority and two others of the Motorway Police.

Acting on the recommendations of the inquiry body, the minister suspended six of them, including Director National Highways Authority (NHA) South Abdul Qadoos Sheikh, Deputy Director Dadu Zulfiqar Sheikh, Assistant Director Akhlaq Haider Shah and Inspector Abid Hussain.

The minister also directed departmental action against all the suspended officers.

The funeral prayers of 20 people who died in the van accident on Sehwan Road were offered in Khairpur.

The ill-fated van fell into a pothole near the Sehwan toll plaza on November 17, killing 20 people, including 12 children.

President, PM grieved

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives in the traffic accident.

In their separate messages, the president and the prime minister extended their condolences to the families of the deceased.

At least 20 people lost their lives as the passenger van fell into a floodwater ditch near the Sehwan district on Thursday.

