Renowned theatre comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Pakistani stage actor and comedian Tariq Teddy. — Twitter/File

Renowned Pakistani theatre actor and comedian Tariq Teddy passed away in Lahore after a long ailment, it emerged Saturday morning.



Tariq's son said that the actor was suffering from liver and respiratory diseases for a long time and was getting treatment for it at a hospital.

As per the doctors, Tariq's condition had deteriorated as an infection in his liver had aggravated and 70% of his organs had stopped working.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi had announced free-of-charge treatment for Tariq just a few days ago when reports of his ailment had surfaced.



Tariq Teddy made his name in commercial theatre back in the 90s.