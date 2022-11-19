WATCH: Sania Mirza, Shoaib seen together in show clip for first time since divorce rumours

As speculations over the possible divorce of power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza continue to spread, a clip showing the star sports players together for the first time since the rumours started has surfaced.



Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer have reportedly parted ways after 12 years of marriage. However, neither of them have broken the silence over the matter.

While fans and followers eagerly wait for the couple to clear the air, a video in which Sania and Shoaib can be seen together has surfaced. The two will soon be seen hosting a television show together for a Pakistani streaming platform, and the video is from the show's set.

Some of the fans were relieved to see Sania and Shoaib together, wishing for everything to be fine between the couple, while some responded critically, saying the rumours were a publicity stunt to promote their show.

Recently, Shoaib took to his social media accounts and wished Sania on her 36th birthday, with the posts containing a cute throwback photo of them enjoying a blissful moment in each other's proximity.

However, Sania gave no response, which added fuel to the rumours as she neither liked nor commented on the post.

The tennis ace kept her fans guessing by posting a solo picture from "fun times" in Dubai last Thursday.

Several media outlets have published reports of the couple parting ways, but no confirmation has been reported from either yet.



Sources said both stars have already parted ways after tackling some of their legal issues. However, another source close to Malik also claimed that the rumours of their divorce are false. The differences are part and parcel of every relationship, the source said.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib and former Indian tennis player Sania are two of South Asia’s best-known sports personalities. They tied the knot in April 2010 and have been living in Dubai. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.