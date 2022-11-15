Shoaib Malik expresses love for Sania Mirza on her birthday

 
Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Shoaib Malik expressed an adorable happy birthday wish for his Indian wife, Sania Mirza, amidst rumours that the couple is taking divorce

The Indian tennis player turned 36 this year.

Her husband Shoaib Malik took to social media to wish her a happy birthday on her special and big day. Malik also shared a cute throwback photo of them enjoying a blissful moment in each other's proximity.

The sweet birthday message is particularly significant as there are rumours of the two sports stars parting ways. 

As media outlets published reports of them getting divorced, neither of them broke their silence to deny or confirm the rumours. However, sources said both stars have already parted ways after tackling some of their legal issues. 

However, a source close to Shoaib Malik claims that the rumours of their divorce are false. The differences are part and parcel of every relationship, the source said. 

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in April 2010. The sweet couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

