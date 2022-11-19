 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film File No. 323 funny
Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'

Suniel Shetty talked about the defamation controversy that his upcoming film File No. 323 is going through in a recent interview and regarded the controversy as 'funny', as reported by Hindustan Times.

The film received a legal notice from former businessman Mehul Choksi alleging that the film's team is attempting to defame him. The film is said to be based on the financial misdoings of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi.

Suniel said on the controversy, "I am playing the auditor of a large chartered accountant firm, who probably knows more about the financials than anyone one. A notice has come from Mehul Choksi, and I don’t know where that has come from."

He further added, "The director and producers are making something from whatever is available in the public domain, so the whole thing of him being defamed is funny.”

File No. 323 is based on the life of a chartered accountant of a leading firm who has access to all the financial wrongs happening in that firm. Suniel Shetty will be playing the role of chartered accountant in the film.

More From Showbiz:

Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'

Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'
Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans
Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts well at the box office

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts well at the box office
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 8

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 8
Sushmita Sen turns 47, Renee Sen, Charu Asopa and ex Rohman Shawl showers love

Sushmita Sen turns 47, Renee Sen, Charu Asopa and ex Rohman Shawl showers love
Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on educated women: Read

Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on educated women: Read
Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’

Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’
Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days