Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'

Suniel Shetty talked about the defamation controversy that his upcoming film File No. 323 is going through in a recent interview and regarded the controversy as 'funny', as reported by Hindustan Times.

The film received a legal notice from former businessman Mehul Choksi alleging that the film's team is attempting to defame him. The film is said to be based on the financial misdoings of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi.

Suniel said on the controversy, "I am playing the auditor of a large chartered accountant firm, who probably knows more about the financials than anyone one. A notice has come from Mehul Choksi, and I don’t know where that has come from."

He further added, "The director and producers are making something from whatever is available in the public domain, so the whole thing of him being defamed is funny.”

File No. 323 is based on the life of a chartered accountant of a leading firm who has access to all the financial wrongs happening in that firm. Suniel Shetty will be playing the role of chartered accountant in the film.