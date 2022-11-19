Kriti Sanon defends 'Adipurush' and director Om Raut amid backlash

Kriti Sanon talked about the ongoing criticism on her upcoming film Adipurush in a recent promotional event for her film Bhediya. She said that there is a lot more to the film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kriti defended the director of Adipurush, Om Raut, and said that she believes he will bring out a great film as a final product.

Kriti said, "So a one minute 35 second teaser came out. There is a lot more to the film that he (OM) needs to work upon, and needs time. We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there."

She further added, "It is a story that we are all proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs, because the heart and the soul are in the right place.”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The mythological film based on Ramayana is made on a budget of INR 500 crore.