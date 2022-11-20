 
pakistan
Mufti-e-Azam Rafi Usmani's funeral prayers offered in Karachi

Mufti Taqi Usmani (centre) offers funeral prayers for his brother, Pakistans Grand Mufti Maulana Rafi Usmani, at Dar-ul-Uloom, Karachi on November 20, 2022. — Twitter
  • Mufti Rafi Usmani to be laid to rest in premises of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom.
  • Brother Maulana Taqi Usmani leads funeral prayers. 
  • Kamran Tesori, Fazlur Rehman, large number of people attend funeral. 

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of Pakistan's Grand Mufti Maulana Rafi Usmani were offered in the metropolis Sunday morning.

Mufti Usmani, who was mufti-e-Azam of Pakistan, president of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom, Karachi, and a renowned Islamic scholar, passed away on Friday at the age of 86.

His brother Maulana Taqi Usmani, who is also a renowned religious scholar and Islamic university's vice president, led the funeral prayers, which were attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and a large number of people.

The deceased scholar will be laid to rest in the compound of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom, Korangi, between the graves of his father, former grand mufti Shafi Usmani, and mother.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in the United-India's Deoband town on July 21, 1936. He was also the patron of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan.

He was associated with teaching and academic activities at Darul Uloom Karachi, which was founded by his father Mufti Shafi Usmani.

The religious scholar was appointed as Mufti-e-Azam by the clerics and scholars representing the Deoband school of thought in 1995.

Mufti Rafi Usmani assumed the office of the seminary's chief in 1986 and served it till his demise.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and others offered condolences on his demise and paid tribute to the scholar’s religious and academic services while extending their grievances.

