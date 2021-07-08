 
Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes knife attack in Karachi

Mufti Taqi Usmani speaks during at a religious institution. Photo: File
  • Suspicious man, carrying knife, arrested outside Dar ul Uloom Korangi. 
  • Suspect started stalking Mufti Taqi Usmani when his guards took  hold of him. 
  • Suspect did not attack Usmani; is a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, says SSP Korangi Shahjahan. 

KARACHI: Mufti Taqi Usmani escaped an attack on Thursday after his guards arrested a man carrying a knife. 

Usmani, one of Pakistan's most famous religious scholars and Vice President at the Darul Uloom Karachi, was walking with his guards by his side (after Fajr prayers at Dar ul Uloom Korangi) when a suspicious man started to follow him. 

The scholar's guards captured the suspect--who has been identified as a 35-year-old man named Asim Laeeq--before he could come close to Usmani, and found that he was carrying a knife, confirmed per Dar ul Uloom sources. 

SSP Korangi Shahjahan said the suspect did not attack Usmani. He said the suspect had asked for a meeting with the scholar after Fajar prayers. 

"The suspect has been taken into custody, we are continuing with further investigation into the incident," said the SSP. 

The SSP said when grilled, the suspect revealed he was sick of frequent quarelling with his wife and had tried to approach Usmani to seek his prayer in the matter. 

The SSP said initial investigation revealed the suspect is a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. 

Mufti Taqi Usmani confirms he is safe

Shortly after the incident, Usmani released an audio message in which he confirmed most details of the incident, reassuring his followers that he is safe. 

"A suspect came to me after the Fajr prayers and asked to speak to me in private," he said. "I had just gotten up to speak to him when the suspect pulled out a knife from his pocket," revealed the scholar. 

Usmani said his 'followers' seized the suspect before he could injure him, thanking God for keeping him safe. 

"The relevant authorities are investigating the matter," he said. "The situation will become clearer after the probe concludes," he added.

