Hrithik Roshan denies reports of moving in with girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to reject the rumours of moving in with his girlfriend Saba Azad, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Hrithik Roshan reposted a media report saying that he is going to move in with Saba soon. Hrithik wrote in reply that there is no truth to such information and that people should stop spreading such misinformation about him.

Responding to a media report that stated, "lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to move in together soon,” Hrithik tweeted, There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for almost a year now.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He is currently shooting for Fighter in Assam.