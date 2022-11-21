Netflix '1899': All characters from the show unveiled

Netflix's new horror-mystery series 1899, has garnered quite a bit of attention for its diverse cast.

Set in 1899, just at the turn of the new century, the series follows a group of European migrants travelling from London on a steamship named Kerberos to start new lives in New York City.

However, the trip takes a dark turn when the passengers cross paths with the Prometheus, another migrant ship that was reportedly lost at sea. Their journey turns upside down as the group uncovers the Prometheus' history and how it connects to their past.

The show features a diverse ensemble cast midst its passengers on a mysterious 19th-century ocean voyage. Since the cast is filled with well-known names from different countries, they all speak in their native languages.

Here is the full cast list of 1899:

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin

Maura Franklin is the first female doctor in the UK and she is eager to work as a neurologist in the US.

Aneurin Barnard as Daniel Solace



A mysterious member of the group and keeps his identity and thoughts to himself.

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen



Eyk is the ship’s captain and he was responsible for changing the course of the ship after seeing a distress signal from the Prometheus.

Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel



Angel is a wealthy Spaniard who only prioritises his own aspirations over everything else. He is accompanied by his brother, Ramiro who is a priest.

José Pimentão as Ramiro



Ángel's brother, originally seems like a cowardly priest but there is more to his story.

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi



Ling Yi is a teenager who often dresses up as a geisha (a Japanese performing artist).

Gabby Wong as Yuk Je



Yuk Je is accompanying Ling Yi on the trip as her servant.

Mathilde Olivier as Clémence



A newlywed from France looking to start a new life with her husband Lucien in New York.

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien



Married to Clémence, Lucien isn’t as excited to be with his new wife but continues on the journey any way.

Yann Gael as Jérôme



Jérôme tries his best to remain unnoticed. Yet, he can't help being interested in Clémence and Lucien's dynamic as a couple.

Clara Rosager as Tove



Tove is the eldest and most outspoken sibling of a religious Danish family on board. She is pregnant and traveling to New York hopeful for a better future.

Maria Erwolter as Iben

Iben is the matriarch of the Danish family and a firm believer.

Alexandre Willaume as Anker



Anker is the patriarch of the family, and he is just as devoted to his faith as his wife Iben.

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Krester



Tove's younger brother, Krester, is very protective of his family.

Rosalie Craig as Virginia



Virginia is a British socialite that is traveling to New York on her own.

Maciej Musial as Olek

Olek is a coal boy from Poland and he works tirelessly on the ship. During his spare time, he forms bonds with other outcasts on board.

Fflyn Edwards as Elliot (The Boy)

The silent and mysterious boy who befriends Maura later on.



