Alia Bhatt newbie 'mama' gives a sneak peek of her 'cosy' mode: Photo

Alia Bhatt newbie 'mama' gives a sneak peek of her 'cosy' mode

Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of herself after she welcomed her newborn child with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6.

Turning to Instagram today, the new mommy shared a cosy picture of her looking absolutely gorgeous.

In the picture shared by Alia Bhatt, sitting casually in front of the camera and posing for the picture. She is wearing a white and black coloured sweater. Alia wrote, "cosy" and dropped a tea emoji.



On Tuesday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi took to Instagram and posted a blurry photo of herself, holding an orange mug which had written "Mama" on it. “It’s me,” read the caption with a yellow heart emoji.

The actress will be seen next in two upcoming Bollywood movies including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara.



Moreover, Alia will also be seen in a Hollywood project titled Heart Of Stone.