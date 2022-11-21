 
'RRR' director meets 'Star Wars' director at Governors Award 2022: See Picture

RRR features Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead roles
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently met Star Wars director JJ Abrams at the Governor Awards 2022, also received admiration from him for his blockbuster film RRR.

Earlier yesterday, the official Twitter page of RRR posted the picture of the two great directors together. The post also revealed that Abrams told the Rajamouli that he is huge fan of RRR.

The caption on the post read: “And the foRRRce continues to be with #RRRMovie. Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a HUGE FAN if #RRR. Glad to see @SS Rajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards.”

This happened at the time when the Bahubali director submitted his superhit film RRR, starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles, for the Oscars committee’s consideration in numerous categories.

RRR also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in vital roles.

SS Rajamouli will be soon collaborating with Mahesh Babu for SSMB 29. The film is expected to be an action-adventure drama and will have shades of the Indiana Jones film franchise, reports IndiaToday.

