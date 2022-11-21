 
pakistan
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Trial court sends notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Monday Nov 21, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — NNI/File
PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — NNI/File

  • Notice was sent after court received a copy of reference ordering criminal proceedings against Imran Khan.
  • Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the reference tomorrow. 
  • Reference filed against Imran Khan for being involved in corrupt practices.

ISLAMABAD: As per the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order, a trial court in Islamabad sent a notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for tomorrow in the trial opened against him in the Toshakhana reference.

The notice was sent after the court received a copy of the reference ordering criminal proceedings against Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the reference tomorrow (Tuesday) filed against Khan for being involved in corrupt practices.

In reference, Khan can be sentenced to three-year imprisonment and fine can also be imposed on him.

Last month, ECP, in a consensus verdict in Toshakana reference, disqualified the former prime minister and ruled that the PTI chief was no more a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP stated that the PTI chief had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p).

"As a sequel to our abovementioned findings, facts available on record and keeping in view the argument of learned counsel for parties herein, we are of the considered opinion that the Respondent has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017, consequently he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly," the ECP order stated.

In the verdict, ECP also declared that Khan had made “false statements and incorrect declarations, therefore he has also committed the offence of corrupt practices defined under Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017”. 

It added that the offence was, punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act, 2017 and directed legal proceedings and follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act.

More From Pakistan:

Court reserves verdict on Ishaq Dar's acquittal plea in assets beyond means case

Court reserves verdict on Ishaq Dar's acquittal plea in assets beyond means case
Faisal Vawda insists on not turning Arshad Sharif's killing into a joke

Faisal Vawda insists on not turning Arshad Sharif's killing into a joke
Dar orders probe into ‘illegal, unwarranted’ leak of COAS Bajwa’s family tax records

Dar orders probe into ‘illegal, unwarranted’ leak of COAS Bajwa’s family tax records
Pakistan deplores India's baseless allegations at 'No Money for Terror' summit

Pakistan deplores India's baseless allegations at 'No Money for Terror' summit
Pakistan's transgender activists seek rights and protection

Pakistan's transgender activists seek rights and protection
Supreme Court orders release of Pervez Musharraf's attacker

Supreme Court orders release of Pervez Musharraf's attacker
Process to appoint army chief, CJCSC has begun, confirms Khawaja Asif

Process to appoint army chief, CJCSC has begun, confirms Khawaja Asif
SHC orders release of men accused in Perween Rahman's murder

SHC orders release of men accused in Perween Rahman's murder
Chaman border reopens after more than a week's closure

Chaman border reopens after more than a week's closure
Imran Khan under threat from enemy agencies of Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan under threat from enemy agencies of Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
President Alvi to not create hurdles in army chief's appointment, says Qureshi

President Alvi to not create hurdles in army chief's appointment, says Qureshi
PML-N refutes claims of 'conman' blaming Nawaz Sharif for Arshad Sharif murder, Imran Khan attack

PML-N refutes claims of 'conman' blaming Nawaz Sharif for Arshad Sharif murder, Imran Khan attack