Tuesday Nov 22 2022
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to get married in January 2023

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

KL Rahul, Indian cricketer, and actor Athiya Shetty are reportedly set to get married in January 2023 and the outfits for their wedding have also been finalized, as reported by PinkVilla.

As per reports, Rahul and Athiya will tie the knot in January 2023 at Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala. Though the exact date has not been revealed, reports say that the couple has finalized their wedding outfits.

A source close to KL Rahul disclosed, "January is the month when KL Rahul & Athiya will tie the knot. They visited the Khandala bungalow recently."

The source further added, "While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding. Soon-to-be bride & groom has finalized the outfits they will be wearing on their big day."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for over three years now. Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019.

