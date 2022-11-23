 
world
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Reuters

Stick-wielding men smash surveillance cameras at China iPhone plant

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

A group of people cross a downed fence following a protest at Foxconns plant in Zhengzhou, China in this screen grab obtained from a video released November 23, 2022.— Video obtained by Reuters/via Reuters
A group of people cross a downed fence following a protest at Foxconn's plant in Zhengzhou, China in this screen grab obtained from a video released November 23, 2022.— Video obtained by Reuters/via Reuters

SHANGHAI: Men wielding sticks smashed surveillance cameras and windows at a massive campus owned by Apple supplier Foxconn in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday.

Hundreds of workers protested at the campus, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, where many chanted "give us our pay". They were surrounded by people in full hazmat suits, some carrying batons.

The images, which could not immediately be verified by Reuters, come after weeks of turmoil which have seen scores of employees flee the factory over COVID-19 controls.

Many former workers have spoken of food shortages and rigid quarantine rules, and Foxconn has had to offer incentives including bonuses to retain or lure workers. read more

Multiple people said on the livestream feeds they were protesting after being informed this week that they would receive their bonuses later than initially promised.

"Foxconn never treats humans as humans," said one person in social media footage of the scenes.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said there were protests at the Zhengzhou campus but declined to provide more details.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of 0515 GMT, most of the footage had been taken down. Kuaishou did not respond to a request for comment.

Some videos showed people pulling down barriers set up to quarantine areas as part of China's zero-COVID policy, or arguing with the hazmat-suited personnel.

Other videos showed workers complaining about the food they had been provided with while in quarantine or complaining that there were inadequate curbs in place to contain an outbreak.

Relentless controls and spot lockdowns across China have fuelled discontent across the country, hitting economic growth and escalating concerns over global supply chains as companies grapple to keep factories running as staff become infected.

Foxconn has maintained so-called closed-loop operations at the plant — a system in which staff live and work on-site isolated from the wider world — due to COVID outbreaks in Zhengzhou.

The curbs and discontent have hit production, prompting Apple to say earlier this month that it expected lower shipments of premium iPhone 14 models.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, accounting for 70% of iPhone shipments globally. It makes most of the phones at the Zhengzhou plant where it employs about 200,000 people, though it has other smaller production sites in India and southern China.

More From World:

Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman

Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman
Twin blasts in Jerusalem wound at least 15

Twin blasts in Jerusalem wound at least 15
Earthquake shakes northwest Turkey, 50 people injured

Earthquake shakes northwest Turkey, 50 people injured
Trump's tax returns accessible to US House panel after top court verdict

Trump's tax returns accessible to US House panel after top court verdict
Gaza beekeepers who survived blockade struggle with unstable climate

Gaza beekeepers who survived blockade struggle with unstable climate
US-Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says

US-Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says
WATCH: Social media influencer criticised for video reenacting true murder case

WATCH: Social media influencer criticised for video reenacting true murder case
WATCH: Japan fans clean up Qatar Stadium after opening match

WATCH: Japan fans clean up Qatar Stadium after opening match
Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 268

Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 268
European ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding

European ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding
Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis

Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis
Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise

Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise