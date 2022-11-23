Sania Mirza rocks hot pink co-ord set in new Instagram photo

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza never fails to impress her fans and followers on social media with her amazing dress sense and looks.

The star player took to Instagram on Wednesday to post another gorgeous picture, leaving her fans admiring her beauty.

In the picture, Sania could be seen wearing a hot pink desi outfit which she styled with nude stilettos.

The tennis player captioned the post "pink is the new black".



Sania completed her outfit by wearing a wristwatch and golden earrings. She let her hair down in waves and opted for smokey eye makeup with nude lipstick.

The post received over 35,000 likes and garnered praise from fans.

"Beautiful picture MashaAllah," wrote a user.

"Wow you are the most cutest girl in this world dear," wrote another.

One of the users commented: "Style icon."

Although Mirza has been posting regularly on social media, where she boasts a massive following, the tennis star has remained tight-lipped about the rumours surrounding her divorce from Shoaib Malik.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib and former Indian tennis player Sania are two of South Asia’s best-known sports personalities. They tied the knot in April 2010 and have been living in Dubai. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

Speculations were rife that they had separated, but the two did not issue any statements in this regard and kept fans in the dark, who were rooting for them to stay together.

However, in a turn of events, a clip showing the star sports players together for the first time since the rumours started surfaced last week.

The two will soon be seen hosting a television show together for a Pakistani streaming platform, and the video is from the show's set.