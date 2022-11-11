 
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to announce divorce after resolving legal issues: sources

Shoaib Malik (L) and Sania Mirza (R). — Instagram/@shoaibmalik
Shoaib Malik (L) and Sania Mirza (R). — Instagram/@shoaibmalik

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, one of the most loved couples in South Asia, have reportedly parted ways after 12 years of marriage. 

Their divorce rumours have sparked debates on the internet. 

However, sources tell Geo News that Sania and Shoaib might make an official announcement of their divorce after the resolution of legal complications. 

The couple is not addressing the rumours due to contracts signed with different shows and legal complications, said the sources, adding that Shoaib and Sania have several contracts to complete.

The sources further revealed that their relationship has been strained before several times. 

A source close to the couple said that both of them have decided to co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik. 

There has been no official announcement about the divorce from the couple as of yet. 

