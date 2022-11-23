 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Priyanka Chopra drops cute glimpse of baby Malti Marie

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Priyanka Chopra delighted their millions of fans with a glimpse of their daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to Instagram PeeCe shared a picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, the actress of Krrish showed her daughter’s half face, covered with a warm woollen cap.  

Priyanka dropped a heartfelt caption "I mean" with a bunch of heart eyes emojis.

The power couple welcomed their daughter in January via a surrogate, along with a note to mark the day on January 15, this year.

The actress will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial along with the famed Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. 


