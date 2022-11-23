 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal says 'aaj khana nai milega' while joking about wife Katrina Kaif's dancing skills

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Vicky Kaushal took a jibe at his wife Katrina Kaif's dancing skills in a recent interview. Vicky jokes that she can do better and said that he won't get food if Katrina gets to know about this, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vicky shared that he would like to choreograph Katrina Kaif as he would bring the best out of his wife since she needs some improvement. Vicky feared that he won't get food at home if his wife gets to know about this remark of his.

Vicky said, "I would like to choreograph Katrina Kaif, woh theek thaak dance karti hai, talented hai ladki better kar sakti hai. Bas aaj khaana nhi milega (She dances fairly well, she is a talented girl but can do much better. Today, I will not be getting food).”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married to each other in December 2021 after dating for some time. They will complete one year of their marriage in December this year.

