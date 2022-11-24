Vicky Kaushal sends love to father Sham Kaushal on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal wishes father on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal is often seen reassuring the ones who are close to him. His relationship with wife Katrina Kaif is a true example of how openly he expresses love. He never shies away from expression.

On account of Sham Kaushal, a veteran director and Vicky’s father birthday, Vicky took to his Instagram stories and shared a black and white picture of his parents, in which Sham looks like he’s sending a long distanced hug to someone by the way he has curled his arms. He also wrote a cute note for his father, calling him a pillar of his strength.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Padnekar. The film will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16th 2022. He also have a Laxman Utekar movie and a film with Anand Tiwari co-starring Tripti Dimri in the pipeline.