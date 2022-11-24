 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal sends love to father Sham Kaushal on his birthday

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Vicky Kaushal wishes father on his birthday
Vicky Kaushal wishes father on his birthday 

Vicky Kaushal is often seen reassuring the ones who are close to him. His relationship with wife Katrina Kaif is a true example of how openly he expresses love. He never shies away from expression. 

On account of Sham Kaushal, a veteran director and Vicky’s father birthday, Vicky took to his Instagram stories and shared a black and white picture of his parents, in which Sham looks like he’s sending a long distanced hug to someone by the way he has curled his arms. He also wrote a cute note for his father, calling him a pillar of his strength.

Vicky Kaushal sends love to father Sham Kaushal on his birthday

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Padnekar. The film will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16th 2022. He also have a Laxman Utekar movie and a film with Anand Tiwari co-starring Tripti Dimri in the pipeline. 

More From Showbiz:

New mom Alia Bhatt reveals baby daughter’s name in heartfelt post

New mom Alia Bhatt reveals baby daughter’s name in heartfelt post
Varun Dhawan reveals having a crush on Sania Mirza

Varun Dhawan reveals having a crush on Sania Mirza

Vidhu Vinod Chopra to team up with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra to team up with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'
Vikram Gokhale put on ventilator due to multiple organ failure

Vikram Gokhale put on ventilator due to multiple organ failure
Mahesh Babu after dad Krishna's demise:

Mahesh Babu after dad Krishna's demise: "I will carry your legacy forward"
Shehnaaz Gill hints at collaboration with rapper MC Square

Shehnaaz Gill hints at collaboration with rapper MC Square
Hrithik Roshan gushes over Rakesh Roshan's presence in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Hrithik Roshan gushes over Rakesh Roshan's presence in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Atiqa Odho set to charm Turkey in new drama 'Koyu Beyaz'

Atiqa Odho set to charm Turkey in new drama 'Koyu Beyaz'
Priyanka Chopra says people tried to jeopardize her career

Priyanka Chopra says people tried to jeopardize her career
Pankaj Tripathi reveals he prefers Bollywood over Hollywood and regional cinema

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he prefers Bollywood over Hollywood and regional cinema
Vicky Kaushal says 'aaj khana nai milega' while joking about wife Katrina Kaif's dancing skills

Vicky Kaushal says 'aaj khana nai milega' while joking about wife Katrina Kaif's dancing skills
Hasnain Lehri makes his relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Loujain Adada

Hasnain Lehri makes his relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Loujain Adada