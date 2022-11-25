Vicky Kaushal feels 'extremely lucky' to have Katrina Kaif as his life partner

Vicky Kaushal says that he feels really lucky to have Katrina Kaif as his wife and life partner

Vicky Kaushal is taking the attention of fans for his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, and the actor recently spoke about how wife Katrina Kaif changed his life after marriage.

In a recent interview with E Times, the Masaan actor said that being married to Katrina changed him as a person.

Vicky Kaushal said: "Because it is the first time you are actually spending life with that person - day in and day out. It is amazing how you realise that there are so many things to learn."



"You first understand the patience and space that you need to always cultivate look at a different perspective, and give space for it. It is two perspectives coming together and making a merger. That, for me, is a pleasant learning experience right now, and I'm enjoying that," added Vicky.



Vicky also added: "She is the wisest person I've come across. She always has this calm attitude towards everything that happens in life. And that is something that I'm really learning from her."