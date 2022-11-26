Hina Rabbani expected to represent Pakistan in FIFA World Cup in Doha

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar participating in an event in New York, United States. — Twitter/@HinaRKhar

Hina Rabbani likely to attend world cup in first week of December.

Sources say dates are still being finalised.

They add it was important for Pakistan to show solidarity with Qatar.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar is likely to visit Doha to attend the FIFA World Cup in the first week of December, The News reported Saturday, citing diplomatic sources in Doha.

Invitations had been received by the Foreign Office even before the World Cup started with the inaugural being attended by world leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman whose home team scored an unbelievable and unforgettable win against the champions Argentina.



The sources said that dates are still being finalised. Moreover, Ambassador of Qatar in Islamabad Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday to extend an invitation from his Qatari counterpart to watch the World Cup.

Sources said it was important for Pakistan to show solidarity with a fellow Muslim state which was the first to hold the world cup and which was being attacked by some world capitals, international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) and even the media over alleged human rights records.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the first here who in a tweet supported Qatar. “Unfortunate that Qatar is being subjected to a barrage of propaganda as host of FIFA World Cup. It should be rather commended for wonderful arrangements for the mega event and being a promoter of global peace and development. Pakistan stands in solidarity with HH Emir and the people of Qatar," he wrote.

In Islamabad, it was the German Ambassador Alfred Grannas, who in a short tweet displayed the Sialkot-made football exported in hundreds of thousands rupees to the World Cup. “Every goal is a Pakistani goal,” he tweeted.