 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Kartik Aaryan gets candid about his character as Freddy
Kartik Aaryan gets candid about his character as Freddy 

Kartik Aaryan has picked up something completely different this time. He will be seen playing a dentist who also happens to be a psychotic serial killer. He revealed the role has given him major nightmares. 

Going into the details of the preparation of the role, he said, “I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of Freddy but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character.”

Adding, he said it was his family was the one who helped him to get out of this mentally draining period. “Post the wrap, I connected with my friends and family who keep me grounded and that helped me return to reality and normalcy again.” he said.

The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and it will released on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd December 2022. Apart from this, Kartik will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha

More From Showbiz:

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death
Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi
Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film

Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film
Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022

Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022
Feroze Khan 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3' OST sweeps Lux Style Awards

Feroze Khan 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3' OST sweeps Lux Style Awards
Kartik Aaryan says relationship labeling creates problems between people

Kartik Aaryan says relationship labeling creates problems between people
Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash

Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash
Kriti Sanon dedicates post to 'main man' of 'Bhediya' director Amar Kaushik

Kriti Sanon dedicates post to 'main man' of 'Bhediya' director Amar Kaushik
Ranveer Singh plays a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Ranveer Singh plays a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Kajol unveils how actresses of last generation have inspired her

Kajol unveils how actresses of last generation have inspired her

Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan? Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan? Deets inside
Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'