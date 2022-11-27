 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kajol to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, reports

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Kajol will be next seen in film Salaam Venky
Kajol will be next seen in film 'Salaam Venky'

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his acting debut in the Bollywood Industry along with Kajol, reports.

According to the sources, “Kajol will play an emotionally strong character and will share the maximum screen time with Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has worked with Ibrahim’s father, Saif Ali Khan in films like Dillagi, Hameshaa, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and is thrilled to act with his son now in his very first film. Ibrahim has also started his prep and is readying himself to share screen space with seasoned actors like Kajol.”

Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim is all set for his debut film directed by Karan Johar which is helmed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

Reports further revealed that the upcoming emotional thriller is centered on terrorism in Kashmir. Khan’s debut film will most likely release next year.

On the work front, Kajol is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Salaam Venky directed by Revathy. The film is slated to release on December 9, reports TimesNow.

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 9

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 9
Fawad Khan turns 41, celebrates birthday with close family and friends

Fawad Khan turns 41, celebrates birthday with close family and friends

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' does decent business on Day 2

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' does decent business on Day 2
Varun Dhawan hints at Kriti Sanon, Prabhas's relationship: See video

Varun Dhawan hints at Kriti Sanon, Prabhas's relationship: See video
Nora Fatehi recalls shooting for song 'Pachtaoge': 'I could relate to it'

Nora Fatehi recalls shooting for song 'Pachtaoge': 'I could relate to it'
Salman Khan all set to reunite with Revathi after 32 years in 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan all set to reunite with Revathi after 32 years in 'Tiger 3'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary is near: Check out their special plan

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary is near: Check out their special plan

Babil Khan reveals he doesn’t take advantage of being Irrfan Khan’s son

Babil Khan reveals he doesn’t take advantage of being Irrfan Khan’s son
Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday party for daughter Mehr: See Pics
Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani oozes charm in white silk robe at bachelorette party
Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers

Kartik Aaryan dubbed 'easiest actor to work with' by choreographers