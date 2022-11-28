Asif Zardari, MQM leaders discuss possible no-trust motion in Senate

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and MQM Pakistan's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discuss the political situation during a meeting. — Screengrab/File

MQM Pakistan, PPP review political situation.

Upcoming local government elections also discussed.

Zardari says taking all political forces on board.

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and MQM Pakistan Tuesday deliberated on a possible no-confidence motion in the Senate, sources told Geo News.

Sources, privy to the inside details of an otherwise regular political meeting, said MQM Pakistan had assured Asif Zardari of all possible cooperation in this regard.

MQM Pakistan delegation led by convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed the political situation in Karachi and the upcoming local elections with the PPP supremo.

Federal IT Minister Aminul Haq, Sadiq Iftikhar, Dr Asim and Senator Saleem Mandiwala were also present at the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Zardari said they (the coalition PDM government) were taking everyone on onboard in the national government, which he termed as their success.

MQM Pakistan’s Siddiqui said his party would continue to play its positive role in the government.