 
pakistan
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Waqar Satti

Asif Zardari, MQM leaders discuss possible no-trust motion in Senate

By
Waqar Satti

Monday Nov 28, 2022

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and MQM Pakistans Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discuss the political situation during a meeting. — Screengrab/File
PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and MQM Pakistan's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discuss the political situation during a meeting. — Screengrab/File
  • MQM Pakistan, PPP review political situation.
  • Upcoming local government elections also discussed.
  • Zardari says taking all political forces on board.

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and MQM Pakistan Tuesday deliberated on a possible no-confidence motion in the Senate,  sources told Geo News.

Sources, privy to the inside details of an otherwise regular political meeting, said MQM Pakistan had assured Asif Zardari of all possible cooperation in this regard.

MQM Pakistan delegation led by convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed the political situation in Karachi and the upcoming local elections with the PPP supremo.

Federal IT Minister Aminul Haq, Sadiq Iftikhar, Dr Asim and Senator Saleem Mandiwala were also present at the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Zardari said they (the coalition PDM government) were taking everyone on onboard in the national government, which he termed as their success.

MQM Pakistan’s Siddiqui said his party would continue to play its positive role in the government.

More From Pakistan:

ECP dispels perception of general election in case KP, Punjab assemblies are dissolved by PTI

ECP dispels perception of general election in case KP, Punjab assemblies are dissolved by PTI
'Fearing custodial killing' Azam Swati approaches IHC

'Fearing custodial killing' Azam Swati approaches IHC
Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony tomorrow

Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony tomorrow
IHC dismisses 13 cases filed against PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur

IHC dismisses 13 cases filed against PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur
Decision to become 'apolitical' will help enhance army's 'prestige': Gen Bajwa

Decision to become 'apolitical' will help enhance army's 'prestige': Gen Bajwa
PDM springs in action to counter PTI's move to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies

PDM springs in action to counter PTI's move to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies

Legal fraternity's take on dissolution of provincial assemblies

Legal fraternity's take on dissolution of provincial assemblies
Federal minister rules out general elections before August next year

Federal minister rules out general elections before August next year
Six die, seven injured as jeep plunges into ravine in AJK

Six die, seven injured as jeep plunges into ravine in AJK
Won't 'wait a minute' to dissolve assembly if Imran Khan orders, CM Punjab vows

Won't 'wait a minute' to dissolve assembly if Imran Khan orders, CM Punjab vows
IG Sindh admits police negligence in Perween Rahman murder case

IG Sindh admits police negligence in Perween Rahman murder case
Pakistan urges world to step up against climate change

Pakistan urges world to step up against climate change