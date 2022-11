Chunky Panday reveals how Ananya Panday dealt with 'Liger' failure

Ananya Panday featured in film 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverkonda

Actor Chunkey Panday finally responded to Liger failure and reveals how daughter Ananya Panday dealt with the same.

While talking about it, Chunkey added: “It is with any film. An actor gives 100 percent to the film, you promote it, and things go wrong, you feel devastated obviously. Nut you have to live with it and you move on. “

“It is a tricky business and I think Ananya is aware of this. These are things that happen.” According to Panday, Ananya has quite an understanding about the showbiz and the risks it carries with it.

He further said: “What you expect to be 100 percent might not be that and what you thought to be zero can be 100 percent that is what showbiz is about. Never underestimate or overestimate anything.”

The Housefull actor remarked: “Liger was a film; it was a multi-language film, which was promoted very well too and had great music. The outcome of a film: There are almost 400 people working on it. As actors, you only see portions of it; you don’t know what is happening. So, we never know what the end result will be. You must take it the way it comes. You have to move on.”

As per IndiaToday, film Liger starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverkonda was released this year in August. The film failed terribly at the box office.