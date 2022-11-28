 
Giorgia Andriani reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani opened up on her wedding plans with his boyfriend Arbaaz Khan and shared that the two are not looking for marriage in near future, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Giorgia said that she and Arbaaz are very good friends and the pandemic changed their relationship by bringing them close. However, the couple is not looking for marriage anytime soon.

Giorgia told Bollywood Hungama, "Like I said we’re very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at. The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart.”

Arbaaz had earlier said about their age difference, "There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’"

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been dating for four years now. They started dating after Arbaaz's divorce from Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika were married from 1998 to 2017 and they have a son together named Arhaan.

